On Sunday, the Albuquerque Journal published a political cartoon by John Trever of Governor Elect Deb Haaland fromLaguna Pueblo, the first Native American woman Governor in the country. Trever drew Haaland with exaggerated Native American features talking to a cowboy representing New Mexico, who said the state is last in the nation on the “totem pole.” During this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, host Jeanette DeDios spoke with Vice President Angel Ellis of the Indigenous Journalists Association, which issued a statement condemning the cartoon.

Albuquerque Journal

ANGEL ELLIS: We looked at this cartoon and spotted some really troubling aspects of it, and we issued a statement condemning the racist depiction of the features of Deb Haaland and also the use of significantly cultural, like the totem pole, that use of that in the cartoon, the demoralized way that it impacts the people, because that is not even a part of you know New Mexican culture in those tribes, and why would a publication try to pan-Indigenize something that's very culturally specific to the Pacific Northwest and so we we called out those aspects of it.

KUNM: What does this inaccuracy among journalistic publications say about Indigenous representation within the media?

ELLIS: The people who are making these decisions on publications do not understand the communities and the very unique nuances of their cultures. People talk about the golden age of journalism, but really these stereotypes and these tropes that are relied upon have always been prevalent, and there has really been no age in which you know BIPOC and Indigenous people and marginalized communities have ever been accurately represented in the media. So if we don't start correcting these practices now, really important cultural nuances are missed.

And the Indigenous community is a big chunk of this journal of record’s audience. And so, these practices have to be looked at in order to elevate the standard of journalism and make sure that journalism is actually serving the people that are in the audience because that's the core purpose of journalism is to provide information to people and if we're not serving that purpose then we have to look at our standards and see where we can elevate them.

KUNM: Where does the line between criticism of an Indigenous politician lie when it comes to their culture and their policies?

ELLIS: Yeah, I think that's a really great question to ask, and it's going to be something that each publication really needs to dive into and ask themselves, because we know that political cartoons have existed for a very long time. But what we're dealing with today, our communities have been historically unrepresented in broader media. So there is a place where we need to ask: Is the representation in the cartoon actually doing any good for the very people that it's supposed to be serving? And I think that that's something that has to be specifically regionally looked at. And when you start diving into the situation where we have a woman holding this position, and she's an Indigenous woman, and they don't even bring in her culture; they bring in a pan-Indigenous understanding of culture, I think that's where I draw the line.

KUNM: So, as an Indigenous Journalists Association. What were your recommendations for the Albuquerque Journal?

ELLIS: We recommended that they be very transparent about what their editorial process looks like, how they make the decisions to publish or not publish something, and then we really recommended they follow up with some cultural competency training. By publishing this article, it's obvious to me and others in the association who had to look at this that they just do not understand who their audience is and what their audience's culture actually looks like.

KUNM: And just so we get the side of the managing editor of the Journal, James Bennett, he said in an editor's note that he himself actually wrote a similar column about Haaland. But the difference between him and Trevor's cartoon is that he didn't use a throwaway line about a totem pole as a punchline. So he admits that, but he quoted that his drawings are “piercing cartoons that elicit reaction, good and bad.” Angel, how do you respond to that?

ELLIS: For the general public, Indigenous people exist in their minds as historical people. They don't live in modern context. Not many people know the ins and outs of it, so it's particularly harmful to make fun of and elicit bad responses to a people that no one really understands except for a history book, and we're poorly represented even in the history books. So until a time comes where people understand better that Indigenous people are modern people living in this era. I think it's really hurtful to the community. This particular art cartoonist has syndicated cartoons that go all over the world, and we have to ask ourselves if we have a potential large impact, don't we have also a large responsibility to make sure that the people we're representing aren't harmed? Having access to a large audience also comes with great responsibility. And that's what we need to be thinking about as editors who are out in these newsrooms and delivering information to people.

Support for this coverage comes from Thornburg Foundation.

