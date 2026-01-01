Afternoon Freeform
Monday - Friday 1:30pm - 4:00pm
A diverse music showcase uncovering common roots in music from different places and times.
- Synyster Vail on Thursday Afternoon Freeform, Halloween edition!
- A tribute to Ali Liddel
- Mavis Staples' Soul: A Celebration
- Self Love In The Time Of Corona
- Sweet Roll
- Italy's "Newpoli" Live On Wednesday Freeform
- Baracutanga Acoustica
- Guitarist Viva DeConcini Talks About Her New Podcast
- Fiddlin': A Love Letter To American Roots Music
- Women Of Woodstock