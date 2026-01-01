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Available On Air Stations
Afternoon Freeform
Monday - Friday 1:30pm - 4:00pm
Hosted by Scott Denton
,
Brandon Kennedy
,
Norina Morales
,
Tahnee Udero
,
Timm Reynolds
,
Tanya Cole
,
Harry Norton
,
Leah Tevis
,
Mike Vranka

A diverse music showcase uncovering common roots in music from different places and times.
  1. Synyster Vail on Thursday Afternoon Freeform, Halloween edition!
  2. A tribute to Ali Liddel
  3. Mavis Staples' Soul: A Celebration
  4. Self Love In The Time Of Corona
  5. Sweet Roll
  6. Italy's "Newpoli" Live On Wednesday Freeform
  7. Baracutanga Acoustica
  8. Guitarist Viva DeConcini Talks About Her New Podcast
  9. Fiddlin': A Love Letter To American Roots Music
  10. Women Of Woodstock