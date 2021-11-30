-
A lot of fireworks throughout the night and into the wee hours of the morning. All of that means we are in for a wild ride in the last day and a half of…
-
A lot of the activity here in the last days of the session, not surprisingly, is focused on money matters. The first order of business each year is of…
-
State lawmakers kicked off the 2021 New Mexico legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 19. KUNM’s Nash Jones spoke with James Barron, education reporter with…
-
This week, New Mexico voters blew past turnout records of years past, and pushed the state Senate further to the left. That means that in the next…
-
With a little over a week left in the session, some lawmakers aren’t ready to give up on a proposal to devote more Land Grant Permanent Fund earnings to…
-
Supporters of early childhood education didn’t get the funding they were hoping for this legislative session.Some House lawmakers wanted to use more money…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 2/8 8a: Call now (505) 277-5866. Most New Mexico lawmakers might agree that improving education for our children is a top priority.…
-
New Mexico’s poverty rate is getting even worse for children under five years old, according to new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.Now some child…