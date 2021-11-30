Office of Equal Opportunity

-
Reports of sexual assault and misconduct at the University of New Mexico have been on the rise since the school entered into an agreement with the U.S.…
-
KUNM Call In Show Thu. 4/27 8a. For years, the University of New Mexico’s been heavily criticized about how it handles sexual assault, and it’s Sexual…
-
Right after the federal Department of Justice released a lengthy report slamming the University of New Mexico for mishandling sexual assault cases, UNM…
-
The Department of Justice has scrutinized just two universities in the country about campus assault and harassment: The University of Montana and the…
-
People who’ve reported sexual assaults to the University of New Mexico have said lengthy investigations leave them in limbo for months while anxiety…
-
Sexual assault policies on campuses around the country are being scrutinized, and the Department of Justice has been looking at the University of New…
-
While students wait for the University of New Mexico to investigate their claims of sexual assault, sometimes their grades suffer, and the long process…