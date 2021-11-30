-
Almost exactly one year ago former executive producer Marisa Demarco and host Khalil Ekulona were developing NoMoNo using what we learned from the…
-
It's awards season for journalists and we're proud to annouce that the New Mexico Broadcasters Association has recogized KUNM news coverage for Excellence…
-
We’re proud to announce that KUNM won several national awards for our 2017 coverage. We were awarded a regional Edward R. Murrow award for our series…
-
The KUNM News Department will accept four awards Friday June 2 from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association. Congratulations to all of the other winners…
-
A state agency won national recognition this week for its pattern of failing to provide information to the public.The Society of Professional Journalists…
-
KUNM Call In Show 3/16 8a: President Trump has called the press the enemy of the American people. But that attitude from government leaders is nothing new…
-
The New Mexico Broadcasters Association has selected KUNM local All Things Considered host Chris Boros as best Newscaster for 2016. We also received…
-
KUNM received fabulous news in May! We were named Station of the Year by the New Mexico Broadcasters Association – with awards for Best Feature News, Best…