November 5 is the deadline for early voting

With election day less than a week away, there is still time for early voting for individuals who find themselves busy with their work or their families. This Saturday, November 5 will be the last day to vote early before election day on Tuesday, November 8.

Most of the voting locations around the state will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday for early voting. Voters may cast a ballot in person at any site, and each location also accepts hand delivered absentee ballots.

Nearly 260,000 ballots have been cast so far, according to numbers released by the Secretary of State Office. That’s 19% of the total number of registered voters .

The last midterm election in 2018 saw 56% of registered voters cast ballots by the end of election night.

Democrats have taken the lead with 54% of voters that have already sent in their ballots or voted early in person. Republicans trail behind with 34%.

There are currently 20 locations throughout Bernalillo County where people can submit their ballots.

You can find locations that provide early voting and their hours of operation by visiting NMVote.org or by contacting your County Clerk’s Office.

As part of KUNM's partnership with America Amplified you can also ask your questions about voting online at this link.