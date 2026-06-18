Proposed bill would help immigrant workers fill caregiver shortage

By 2030, New Mexico is predicted to have the fourth largest population over 65 years old and the state is struggling to provide enough careworkers for children, elders, and people with in-home disability needs. To address this concern, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) recently introduced a bill to help more immigrants fill those jobs.

The proposed Careworker Visa Act would create a new “W visa” category for qualifying careworkers.

Vasquez co-sponsored the legislation with U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and said this is an immigration system that works, won’t impact American workers and will support the economy.

“It addresses a real workforce shortage, it improves our economy, it helps lower costs for families, and it creates a legal pathway for workers who are willing to do these essential jobs,” he said.

The visa would allow immigrants already living in the U.S. since 2024 to apply as well as individuals from other countries. A background check and a $500 fee would also be required upon applying.

Olga Santana is a certified home health care aide and organizer with EL CENTRO .

“We are talking about the workers who care for our most vulnerable Burqueños,” she said. “When experienced caregivers lose work authorization or are forced out of the workforce, families lose trusted caregivers, and communities lose critical support systems.”

The program would cap the visas at 100,000 annually and successful applicants may renew their visas after three years or pursue permanent residency after meeting program requirements.

Vasquez is running for re-election in District 2. His opponent, Republican Gregg Cunningham, did not respond to a request for comment on the legislation. He did tell the Santa Fe New Mexican he supports the border wall due to ongoing safety concerns he saw as a police officer. However, he’s also proposing a farm plan that includes, quote, “fixing the legal agricultural guest worker programs."

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.