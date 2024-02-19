© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about our child welfare crisis

By Taylor Velazquez
Published February 19, 2024 at 10:51 AM MST
Paolo
/
Flickr

This year’s legislative session has officially come to an end and when it comes to child welfare the session was uneventful. Several pieces of legislation proposing many solutions ranging – from creating a task force to addressing foster children sleeping in state office buildings to a constitutional amendment to move CYFD out from under the governor – in order to address key issues like lack of transparency at Children, Youth, and Families Department or the little progress made by the agency. This legislation saw little to no movement and a handful were deemed not germane this session.

These issues were highlighted by the Legislative Finance Committee, which issued a report card for CYFD citing that New Mexico consistently ranks among the top six states for repeat maltreatment of children occurring within 12 months of an initial allegation of abuse. Lawmakers throughout the session expressed frustration with the agency, but ultimately allocated almost $18 million dollars in the budget to help recruit, train, and support foster care providers and create evidence-based prevention and intervention services.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss what’s next for child welfare in New Mexico. Were you disappointed in this legislative session? What steps do you think need to be taken to improve CYFD? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message through the link below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico child wellbeingCYFD2024 legislative session
Stay Connected
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
dh121815a/a-sec-metro/12182015 The State of New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, 1031 Lamberton Place NE in Albuquerque, photographed on Friday December 18, 2015. (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)
  1. CYFD commits to ending office stays for foster youth under its care
  2. CYFD working out new systems after deciding to allow foster children to keep benefits
  3. New corrective plan for the Kevin S. agreement settled
  4. New Mexico child welfare officials plan to recruit 190 new foster families by year's end
  5. Let's talk about our troubled foster care system
  6. Let's talk about improving our foster care system
  7. New Mexico senator seeks to shift child welfare agency away from the governor