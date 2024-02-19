Let's talk about our child welfare crisis

This year’s legislative session has officially come to an end and when it comes to child welfare the session was uneventful. Several pieces of legislation proposing many solutions ranging – from creating a task force to addressing foster children sleeping in state office buildings to a constitutional amendment to move CYFD out from under the governor – in order to address key issues like lack of transparency at Children, Youth, and Families Department or the little progress made by the agency. This legislation saw little to no movement and a handful were deemed not germane this session.

These issues were highlighted by the Legislative Finance Committee, which issued a report card for CYFD citing that New Mexico consistently ranks among the top six states for repeat maltreatment of children occurring within 12 months of an initial allegation of abuse. Lawmakers throughout the session expressed frustration with the agency, but ultimately allocated almost $18 million dollars in the budget to help recruit, train, and support foster care providers and create evidence-based prevention and intervention services.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss what’s next for child welfare in New Mexico. Were you disappointed in this legislative session? What steps do you think need to be taken to improve CYFD? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message through the link below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.