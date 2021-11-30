-
There are many ways to vote in New Mexico this election season. If you’ve requested an absentee ballot, you can return it by mail or in person. And if…
-
The Postal Service is experiencing delays as we approach a November election that may see an unprecedented number of ballots cast by mail. Some voters are…
-
Early voting has begun in Albuquerque, and for the first time, voters can register and vote all within the same day. This could help historically…
-
Forty-five people turned in paperwork Tuesday to run for office in a slew of local elections in Bernalillo County. Local government, education, and soil…
-
The Children's Hour, Sat 10/20 9a: We wondered, how do our elections actually work, so we invited Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover to explain our…