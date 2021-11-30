government transparency

-
The New Mexico Legislature encountered many technical hurdles during its first day of the emergency special session called to patch up a budget thrashed…
It is the session wrap up with executive producer Marisa Demarco. We talk a lot about the theme of transparency in government and some things that we…
Julie Ann Grimm from the Santa Fe Reporter joins me to wrap up the week. We discuss the sexual harassment non disclosure agreement bill, budget secrecy in…
Matt Grubs from New Mexico PBS breaks down the decision by the house to table House Bills 29 and 77. The bills would provide a tax break to all New…
Kaveh Mowahed comes into the studio to talk about lobbyists and ethics. The New Mexico Ethics Watch commission just released a report. (Check it out…
A former spokesman for Gov. Susana Martinez testified today in the Santa Fe Reporter’s public records and viewpoint discrimination lawsuit against the…
A state agency won national recognition this week for its pattern of failing to provide information to the public.The Society of Professional Journalists…
You know all those times when the reporter says that the government official, public agency or politician refused to comment? We're digging into issues of…
Lobbyists would have to provide more information about their activities if several measures pass the state legislature in Santa Fe this year. Senator Jeff…
KUNM Call In Show 2/9 8a: With fresh leadership in the state Legislature has come new enthusiasm for reforms aimed at cracking down on potential…