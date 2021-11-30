-
New Mexico has a gun death rate higher than the national average, and two-thirds of those deaths are suicides. The Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order…
Lawmakers have advanced a package of gun control bills in the state legislature. There are two bills that would expand background checks. Another would…
Let's Talk New Mexico 3/1, 8a: After 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month, the national conversation has turned…
New Mexico has some of the most relaxed gun laws in the U.S. There’s no waiting period to buy a firearm, and there aren’t any state laws restricting what…