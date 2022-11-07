© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

SOS Office to conduct New Mexico election ‘off-site’ for safety concerns

KUNM | By Bryce Dix
Published November 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM MST
Jocelyn Benson, D. Michael Hurst, Jr., Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Rafael Mangual
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
From left, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, D. Michael Hurst, Jr., former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, and Rafael Mangual, a fellow with the Manhattan Institute, testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Threats against election officials are on this rise in the U.S., just before a crucial midterm election that will decide which political party has control of Congress.

Those threats are now pushing New Mexico’s Secretary of State to conduct Tuesday's election “off-site” for safety concerns.

In July, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said she referred three threatening phone calls made against her to the FBI.

Alex Curtas, spokesperson for the Secretary of State, said these threats are among many others that prompted the change.

“I’ve been here for five years, and this is the first time we’ve gone off-site for an election night,” Curtas said.

Though, Curtas elaborated to say the move is more cautionary and not because of any specific threat to their office, staff, or county clerks.

Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, is running for reelection in Tuesday’s election against Republican Audrey Trujillo––a known 2020 election denier and conspiracy theorist.

Tags
Local News NM Elections 2022New Mexico Secretary of StateAlex CurtasthreatsElection InterferencesafetyvotingAudrey TrujilloElection Day
Bryce Dix
Bryce Dix is our new local host for NPR's Morning Edition.
See stories by Bryce Dix
Related Content
Load More