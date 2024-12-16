Let's talk about our favorite discussions of 2024

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 12/19/24, 8am: The KUNM News team brought you nearly 40 episodes of Let’s Talk New Mexico in 2024. The discussion topics were broad, ranging from the scarcity of doctors and pharmacies, to wildlife management and the state’s arts economy. We talked to state, county and city officials and folks just like you who are doing work that contributes to our communities.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll celebrate some of the standout discussions of 2024. Did you have a favorite Let’s Talk moment, topic, or guest this year? Email letstalk@kunm.org or leave a voice message by clicking the link below; we’d like to include your voice, this Thursday morning at 8.