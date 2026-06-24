Albuquerque and other communities offer resources to stay safe during heat spike

As the heat indexes soar around New Mexico this week, Operation Cool Down 2026 is in effect around Albuquerque with dozens of cool down centers at libraries, pools, community centers, splash pads and parks.

This is the city’s annual initiative that seeks to educate residents on how to stay safe, and provide ways to cool off in extreme heat.

City officials encourage residents to plan ahead, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, drink plenty of water, check on neighbors, and take advantage of city services when they need a break from the heat — visit an air-conditioned public building, a public pool or a splash pad . Kids 17 and under swim for free on Sundays, and children younger than age two are always free, with tickets ranging from 1-3 dollars for others.

Moreover, the Parks and Recreation Department will be turning on the sprinklers at select parks to give families a fun way to cool off together. The service will be offered at select parks from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on days forecast to reach 100 degrees.

For people living on the streets, the city says the Gateway Center offers 24/7 shelter, support and meals.

Keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion including heavy sweating, a fast weak pulse, clammy skin and muscle cramps. And don’t forget to watch out for pets as well. Ensure they have plenty of water. Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department has plenty of tips for keeping your fur buddies safe.

The National Weather Service outlooks has temperatures hovering in the upper 80s in northern New Mexico into the triple digits in the lower Rio Grande Valley for the next week.

Nationwide, heat-related deaths have surged by 50% since 2000, according to the Yale School of Public Health.

Resources:

Albuquerque

The city of Albuquerque has a list of primary cooling locations (community and multigenerational centers); service centers and shelters; public pools and splash pads; and alternative cooling locations like libraries, museums, and transit centers.

https://www.cabq.gov/summer/summer-cool-down

Belen and Los Lunas

With temperatures expected to remain dangerously high, the following cooling stations are available to the public:

Belen Fire Department

121 S. 5th Street, Belen, NM

Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Belen Recreation Center

305 Eagle Lane, Belen, NM

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

City of Rio Communities:

Fire Department Aux Building

108 Rio communities Blvd. Rio Communities, NM 87002

Open as needed

Village of Los Lunas

Daniel Fernandez Rec Center

1103 NM-314, Los Lunas, NM 87031

Monday – Thursday: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday: 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these facilities to stay cool and hydrated during periods of extreme heat. Please check on elderly family members, neighbors, and anyone who

may not have access to adequate cooling.

Socorro

Puerto Seguro Safe Harbor Inc.

519 US Hwy 85 S. (across from Verizon and Dollar Tree)

Cooling center is open on any day the temperature is predicted to reach 100 degrees. For people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in Socorro County. Offers ice water, lounge, and bathrooms.

New Mexico Department of Health Extreme Heat Safety Resources (in English and Spanish)

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.