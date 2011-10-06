University Showcase
Friday 8:00am-8:30am
Interviews with students, teachers and researchers doing interesting work at the University of New Mexico.
Latest Episodes
In 1880 the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe railroad came to Albuquerque. But more importantly, the company located its locomotive repair shops in the town.…
University Showcase, 7/16, 8a: The last year of the coronavirus pandemic has challenged communities all over the state. Last November, five students at…
University Showcase, Friday 6/18 8a: As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in New Mexico in April 2020, Dr. Heather Jarrell stepped into a new role ---…
University Showcase, Friday 5/21 8a: Each year the University of New Mexico recognizes a faculty member with its Community Engaged Research Lecture award.…
University Showcase 4/16 8a: From "War of the Worlds" to "The Martian Chronicles," the planet Mars has long held a grip on our popular imagination. But…
What is the sound of a river in crisis? That’s what a group of artists explore in an installation opening online at the University of New Mexico Art…
University Showcase, 2/19, 8a: On this episode we explore the concept or reparations with Kathy Powers, who has been studying transitional justice and…
University Showcase, Friday, 01/15, 8a:On this episode we talk with the group Running Medicine, which recently won a national award from the Robert Wood…
University Showcase, Friday, 12/18 8a: New Mexico and the Southwest are grappling with profound impacts brought by climate change and those will only get…
University Showcase Friday, 11/20, 8a: On this episode we meet Dr. Tracie Collins, the women selected this month by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to be the…